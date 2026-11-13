RBI likely to hike rate by 25 bps in Dec, not 50 bps: Report

However, considering recent developments, we believe that the balance of probabilities has decisively shifted towards a 25-bps rate hike in December, rather than a larger 50-bps adjustment," the report said.

The RBI's efforts to manage rupee volatility have yielded results with the currency moving back below Rs 94/USD before moving up, it added.

The central bank has also successfully eased liquidity pressures with the call rate, which had risen to as high as 5.8 per cent in the last week of October, subsequently declining to below the MSF rate of 5.44 per cent.

Also, improvement in the external environment, supported by revival in capital flows, should help ease pressure on the rupee.

Correction in the artificial intelligence (AI) story improves India's relative valuation and will support FII inflows.

In addition, FII inflows have already reached approximately $7.65 billion since November 6.

The report noted Anthropic's entry into the public equity market, likely on November 12, with an earlier target valuation between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion now reduced significantly to $1.4 trillion, clearly serves as a barometer for the sustenance of the AI boom at current levels.

Additionally, the prospect of de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict has improved the outlook for crude oil prices.