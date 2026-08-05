RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for third time in row amid West Asia crisis

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to retain short-term lending rate or repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance.

The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has crossed the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 4.38 per cent in June.

However, RBI marginally raised the growth forecast to 6.7 per cent while lowering inflation projection to 5 per cent for the current fiscal.