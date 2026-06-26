RBI issues final norms to expand credit derivatives market, allows wider CDS use

This comes after the Union government proposed measures to deepen India's credit derivatives market and strengthen risk management tools for market participants in the Union Budget 2026. The rules are applicable with immediate effect. "These Directions shall come into force on June 25, 2026," said RBI.

As per the release, these rules will enable the resident Indian non-retail users to deploy instruments such as credit default swaps and total return swaps without any restrictions on purpose, while limiting the use of these instruments by non-resident users for hedging purposes.

Retail resident users, except individuals, may undertake credit default swaps only for hedging. "A resident retail user, other than an individual, shall be allowed to buy protection only for the purpose of hedging," it said.