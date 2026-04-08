RBI holds rates, awaits clarity on Iran war's impact on economy

RBI's policy stance was retained at neutral.

Stating that geopolitical uncertainties had risen since the last policy meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the rate-setting panel chose to "wait and watch".

While inflation remains within the target band for now, risks have risen due to volatile oil markets and the possibility of "second-round effects", which could weigh on demand and delay investment recovery.

The central bank trimmed its growth outlook and warned that the full economic impact of the conflict – particularly through energy costs – will only become clearer in the coming months, reinforcing the case for holding rates steady rather than pre-emptively tightening or easing policy.

RBI projected GDP growth of 6.9 per cent in the current financial year, a drop from an expected 7.6 per cent in the year ended March 31, 2026. Inflation is projected at 4.6 per cent for 2026-27 (April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal), which is within the RBI's 2 per cent to 6 per cent target range.