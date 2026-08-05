RBI holds interest rates for fourth straight meeting, awaits clearer inflation outlook

Inflation pressures, he said, have not become broad-based, with core inflation, excluding precious metals, remaining benign.

Signalling there was no urgency to tighten policy, Malhotra reiterated the RBI's "resolute" commitment to bringing inflation in line with its target while waiting for greater clarity on the inflation outlook.

The RBI projected consumer price inflation at 5 per cent for the current 2026-27 financial year, compared with 5.1 per cent forecast in June. It lowered its projection for core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, to 4.3 per cent from 4.7 per cent.

Marginally raising its economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent projected in June, the central bank said domestic growth remained resilient, supported by robust domestic demand, manufacturing and services activity and strong exports, despite heightened global uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict and trade tensions.

However, it warned that the outlook remains uncertain due to risks from the southwest monsoon, El Nino conditions, geopolitical developments and global trade policy.

While high-frequency indicators present a mixed picture, with manufacturing activity slowing and bank credit growth remaining close to 18 per cent, the RBI said domestic demand continued to be resilient.

However, Malhotra warned that a weak monsoon, trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions remained key risks to the growth outlook.

"Global economic conditions and sentiments continue to remain hostage to the rapidly oscillating developments, both in scale and intensity, of the West Asia conflict. While these have impacted the domestic growth-inflation outlook adversely, the stronger macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy are helping navigate this global shock resolutely," he said.

This, he said, presents an opportunity to accelerate measures to enhance our resilience to withstand such shocks. "We shall continue to implement policies that further fortify our economy. Whether it is facilitating sustainable growth or promoting consumer protection; whether it is preserving stability of prices, the financial system or the currency, we will do whatever it takes to ensure the same."