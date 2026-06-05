RBI holds interest rates as oil shock clouds outlook; unveils measures to support rupee

The central bank said underlying inflation pressures remain subdued, but cautioned that rising costs could spill over into wages and inflation expectations. It also cited risks from a below-normal monsoon forecast and possible El Niño conditions, which could put pressure on food prices in the months ahead.

RBI lowered its growth expectations for the current fiscal year, projecting real GDP growth at 6.6 per cent in 2026-27, below the 6.9 per cent April forecast. The projection is also lower than 7.6 per cent estimated for 2025-26.

It forecast inflation to rise to 5.1 per cent in 2026-27, with price pressures expected to peak at 5.9 per cent in the third quarter before easing. This compares to the previous projection of 4.6 per cent average retail inflation for the year.

Core inflation is expected at 4.7 per cent, up from earlier projection of 4.4 per cent.

While headline inflation remains below the RBI's 4 per cent target with a tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, MPC cautioned that higher global energy prices and supply shocks could trigger broader second-round effects on wages and inflation expectations.

"The MPC felt it would be prudent to wait for greater clarity to emerge," the governor said, adding that the central bank would remain data-dependent and closely monitor inflation risks.

The RBI said domestic demand remained resilient, supported by consumption, investment and continued expansion in manufacturing and services.