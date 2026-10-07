RBI hikes interest rate for first time in nearly four years, signals more tightening

CREDIT GROWTH

The hike in interest rates may lead to moderation in banks' credit growth from the present levels of over 18 per cent, but is unlikely to impact broader economic expansion, the RBI said.

Speaking to reporters after the policy announcement, Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said it typically takes around two quarters for the hikes to get transmitted to actual lending rates for end borrowings.

"Some moderation will occur relating to demand as well as rate (hike) together. But the moderation from 18 to 20 per cent (credit growth) is not bad and will be adequate enough to support growth," the commercial banker-turned central banker said.

He added that the credit growth is coming at a decadal high of over 18 per cent at present, as against the ten-year average of 12-14 per cent and hinted that the loan books expansion at the average rate is sustainable for the system.

To another query earlier at the press conference, Governor Malhotra said that a few percentage points "here and there" should not matter too much.

"Will it (credit growth) moderate going forward? I think it (credit growth) will continue to be strong. A few percentage points here and there should not really matter too much in the overall scheme of things," he said, adding that the credit growth will continue to support economic growth.

He said the RBI is conscious of adverse impact on asset quality at non-bank lenders amid a flush of liquidity, but made it clear that the central bank does not expect any such eventuality to play out.

The system liquidity will not be in such a high surplus as seen in the last few weeks for a very long time, he added.

On MDR, Malhotra said levying a "small fee" in the form of merchant discount rate (MDR) will not have a "major impact" on UPI transaction volumes.

"As of now, we do not see any drop in volumes. And I don't personally think that a small fee will have a major impact on the volumes," he told reporters at the central bank headquarters here.

Last month, the government allowed charging MDR under which transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a fee of 0.4 per cent.