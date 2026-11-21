Speaking at an event organised by Bank of Maharashtra in Pune district earlier in the day, Malhotra said writing a high-value loan of Rs 1,000 crore to a large business enterprise will benefit only a single individual or a business.

"However, if we provide the same amount to small enterprises, the overall impact and benefits could be at least a hundred times greater," Malhotra said, adding that the same will be a thousand times if the amount is distributed to micro-enterprise borrowers.

The career bureaucrat-turned-central banker said this is a "special appeal" after witnessing gains that have accrued to a wider mass of people because of banks' attention to people in rural areas and weaker economic segments.