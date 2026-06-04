RBI governor to announce interest rate decision on Friday

The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday.

A PTI poll of economists and treasury heads showed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged this time. Most of the respondents expect the central bank to resume policy tightening later in FY27 amid mounting inflation risks.

Of the respondents surveyed, 11 expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on rates, while four foresee a 0.25 per cent hike.

Most participants expect at least two rate hikes during the fiscal year, while some anticipate more than two increases if inflationary pressures intensify.