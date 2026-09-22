RBI could implement 2 rate hikes in 2026 amid sticky inflation: Report

India's growth remains resilient, with Nomura forecasting 7 per cent GDP growth for FY27, while inflation is expected to breach 6 per cent in the coming months, he said, according to NDTV Profit. Subbaraman highlighted prospects for India to attract more global investment and gain space on the global value-chain chart, particularly through higher-end manufacturing.

India holds immense opportunities across sectors but could face laggardness in select sectors if the AI investment narrative remains very strong in the US and Northeast Asia. India could attract more capital, with FCNR-B deposits seeing stronger-than-expected flows, along with possibility of a strong balance-of-payments surplus, he said. Markets are watching diplomatic developments at the UN General Assembly and the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.