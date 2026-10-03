RBI committed to remain vigilant of emerging vulnerabilities, keep financial system resilient: Guv

"Our experience of the past two decades offers an important lesson: banking stress can build quickly and take years to resolve. It took nearly a decade to clean up the legacy of excessive lending and NPAs from the early 2000s. We cannot afford to become complacent; the economic and financial costs of allowing vulnerabilities to build up are simply too high," he said.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave here, he outlined five priorities for policymakers, stressing that financial stability should focus not on preventing shocks but on strengthening the financial system's ability to withstand and contain their impact.

"Today's resilience may not necessarily imply tomorrow's immunity, and we are committed to remain vigilant of emerging vulnerabilities and continue to keep our financial system strong and resilient," he said, highlighting the resilience of the financial system supported by healthy balance sheets of banks and NBFCs.