RBI cancels banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make an application for winding up of the bank before the high court.

The bank failed to comply with the conditions stipulated in the Payments Bank licence issued to it, the central bank said.

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, in company filing said the company has no exposure to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) as it had already impaired its investment in the beleaguered entity as of March 31, 2024.