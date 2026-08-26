RBI bulletin highlights economy’s resilience

An article in the August bulletin also said the recovery in southwest monsoon in July helped kharif crop sowing reach closer to normal acreage, partly mitigating some of the risks to the agriculture sector.

However, the global economic outlook continues to be shaped by geopolitical frictions in West Asia and fresh tariffs by the US, said the article on ‘State of the Economy’.

“The momentum of Q1 2026-27 continued in July with most of the high-frequency indicators reflecting sustained manufacturing and services activity, and double-digit expansion in merchandise exports and imports,” it said.