RBI, Bank of England ink pact on sharing info

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank of England (BoE) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning cooperation and exchange of information in relation to the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

The MoU establishes a framework for the BoE to place reliance on RBI’s regulatory and supervisory activities while safeguarding UK’s financial stability.

The RBI, in a statement, said that the MoU also demonstrates the importance of cross-border cooperation to facilitate international clearing activities and the BoE’s commitment to deference to other regulators’ regimes.

It said that the MoU confirms the interests of both the authorities in enhancing cooperation in line with their respective laws and regulations.

“It will also enable the BoE to assess the application of CCIL for recognition as a third country Central Counterparty (CCP) which is a pre-requisite for UK based banks to clear transactions through CCIL,” the RBI statement said.

The MoU was signed by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar and BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden in London.