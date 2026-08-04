RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director of Forex Department

As Executive Director, Chakraborty will look after the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

As a career central banker, she has experience of over three decades in the RBI, having worked in the areas of supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She was associated with a technical Committee set up to review the format of the RBI’s Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account. Chakraborty has also served as Banking Ombudsman.

Prior to being promoted as ED, she was serving as Chief General Manager -in- Charge of the Department of Supervision.

Chakraborty has a degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Economics, both from Delhi University.