RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director of Forex Department

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director (ED) with effect from Monday.
As Executive Director, Chakraborty will look after the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.
As a career central banker, she has experience of over three decades in the RBI, having worked in the areas of supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She was associated with a technical Committee set up to review the format of the RBI’s Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss account. Chakraborty has also served as Banking Ombudsman.
Prior to being promoted as ED, she was serving as Chief General Manager -in- Charge of the Department of Supervision.
Chakraborty has a degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Economics, both from Delhi University.
Last month, the RBI had appointed Ravi Shankar as its new Executive Director (ED). Before his elevation, Shankar served as Adviser-In-Charge of the RBI's Department of Statistics and Information Management.
In his new role as Executive Director, he will continue to oversee the same department.
A career central banker and statistician, Shankar has worked for more than three decades at the RBI. Over the course of his career, he has worked across a wide range of areas, including corporate and banking statistics, the government securities market, settlement systems, debt management, and survey-related functions.
"He has also served as a member of several committees and working groups relating to macroeconomic statistics and policy issues," the central bank said.
The RBI also highlighted Shankar's contribution to macroeconomic policymaking, noting that he has been a member of several committees and working groups dealing with macroeconomic statistics and policy issues.
Shankar holds a Master's degree in Statistics from Banaras Hindu University. He has also earned a Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi.
The appointments come as the RBI continues to strengthen its leadership across key functional areas.