RBI announces slew of measures to boost foreign capital flow

"For government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), we are expanding the universe of 'specified securities' by including all new issuances of 15, 30 and 40-year tenor G-secs. In addition, limits pertaining to short-term investment, concentration and individual securities on FPI investment under the General Route are being removed," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

These measures, along with the tax benefits provided by the government, should help attract foreign capital for government borrowing, he said.

The government has scrapped long-term capital gains tax on investments made by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government securities through an Ordinance issued on Friday.

Commenting on the government move, Malhotra said it is a positive move and it will further strengthen the Balance of Payment.

Besides, the RBI also raised investment limits for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) in listed equity instruments without requiring registration with the securities regulator.