Rays Power Infra secures new projects worth Rs 833 cr

CHENNAI: Rays Power Infra, a leading solar EPC and turnkey solution provider has acquired new projects valued at Rs 833 crore in the April to June quarter of 2024.

These significant projects, spread across two states, add over 680 megawatts (MW) to the company’s expanding portfolio.

This milestone is part of its ambitious strategy to secure orders worth Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore every quarter. The company is on a robust growth trajectory, with expectations to achieve over 50 per cent growth in both revenue and profitability this financial year compared to the previous year.

Ketan Mehta, MD-CEO, Rays Power Infra, said: “We are confident that our focus on innovation and quality will continue to drive our success and contribute to the nation’s renewable energy needs.”