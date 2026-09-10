Raptee.HV establishes centre of excellence at Rajalakshmi Engineering

Inaugurated on World EV Day by Abhay Meganathan S, vice chairman, REC, the 3,000 sqft facility is one of the first initiatives under Raptee.HV Academy, the company’s broader programme to bring hands-on EV engineering and industry exposure into educational institutions.

The launch also marks the signing of an MoU between Raptee.HV and REC, formalising a long-term collaboration in electric mobility.

The partnership creates multi-faceted avenues for industrial training, site visits, guest lectures, internships, industry-oriented courses, and joint research. By connecting REC’s academic talent with Raptee.HV’s expertise in engineering electric motorcycles, students and faculty can directly engage with real-world EV challenges.