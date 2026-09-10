Raptee.HV establishes centre of excellence at Rajalakshmi Engineering

CHENNAI: Raptee.HV on Wednesday launched the Centre of Excellence for electric mobility at Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), marking the beginning of a long-term industry academia partnership focused on building deeper industry exposure and hands-on learning in electric mobility.
Inaugurated on World EV Day by Abhay Meganathan S, vice chairman, REC, the 3,000 sqft facility is one of the first initiatives under Raptee.HV Academy, the company’s broader programme to bring hands-on EV engineering and industry exposure into educational institutions.
The launch also marks the signing of an MoU between Raptee.HV and REC, formalising a long-term collaboration in electric mobility.
The partnership creates multi-faceted avenues for industrial training, site visits, guest lectures, internships, industry-oriented courses, and joint research. By connecting REC’s academic talent with Raptee.HV’s expertise in engineering electric motorcycles, students and faculty can directly engage with real-world EV challenges.
Built with an investment of Rs 50 lakh, the HV Lab moves beyond conventional classroom learning to house a Raptee.HV T30, core EV components, a naked motorcycle equipped with digital twin technology, interactive learning modules, and dedicated spaces for hands-on experimentation and prototyping.