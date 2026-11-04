Rane's Q2 net profit of Rs 327 cr includes one-time gain of Rs 292.1 cr from land sale proceeds

The second quarter profit includes a one-time gain of Rs 292.1 crore, net of tax, from the sale of Velachery land.

Total revenue was Rs 1,242.3 crore for Q2 FY27 compared to Rs 923.4 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase of 34.5%. This includes sales of the acquired friction business with effect from August 20, 2026.

Sales to Domestic OE customers grew by 31% mainly due to higher offtake across vehicle segments. Sales to international customers increased by 57% supported by strong offtake of steering products. Sales to Indian aftermarket customers increased by 11%, as per a release.

Despite higher raw material costs, the margin has improved, supported by better cost management and favorable forex movement.