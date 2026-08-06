Rane's net profit up 63% to Rs 30 crore in Q1FY27

During Q1 FY27, the company incurred capex of Rs 76.2 crore. The majority of the investments were directed towards steering and linkages and brake components divisions.

The company's total revenue was Rs 1,050.6 crores for Q1 FY27 against Rs 884.4 crore in Q1 FY26, an increase of 18.8%. Sales to domestic OE customers grew by 13% mainly due to higher offtake in the passenger vehicle and farm tractor segment.

Sales to International customers increased by 24% supported by strong offtake of steering products. Sales to Indian Aftermarket customers increased by 28%, as per a release.