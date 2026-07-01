Rane (Madras) Ltd to buy friction biz of Hindustan Composites for Rs 370 cr

Based on the latest audited financial results, friction business reported revenue of the Maharashtra-based entity was Rs 315.04 crore and PBT of Rs 40.29 crore in FY26.

As part of the acquisition, RML also acquires the brand 'COMPO', which reinforces Rane’s leadership position by expanding its reach across segments, distributors, fleet operators and aftermarket channels.

Building on RML’s established leadership in the friction business spanning passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, aftermarket and railways, alongside an export business aggregating revenue of over Rs 700 crore this transaction marks a transformative milestone.