Ramping up domestic LPG production to ensure supplies to households: Sitharaman

India has sufficient availability of fertilisers for the upcoming Kharif season and will soon begin bidding to import crop nutrients for the winter Rabi crop, the minister stated.

Replying to a debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman also informed that the government would be clearing oil bonds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore issued during the UPA government to oil marketing companies in lieu of cash subsidies on petroleum products. The bonds carried interest rates between 7 and 8.4 per cent.