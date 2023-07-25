Ramkrishna Forgings buys Multitech Auto, Mal Metalliks for Rs 205 cr

NEW DELHI: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd on Monday said it has acquired Multitech Auto and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mal Metalliks Private Limited for Rs 205 crore. Multitech Auto and Mal Metalliks manufacture various parts for automobiles like assembly top cover, shift cylinder, assembly gear.

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward in the company’s growth strategy, aimed at expanding its product line and fortifying its presence in the passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles segments,” it said.

The company further said it has also acquired Mal Auto Products Private Limited for Rs 7 crore.