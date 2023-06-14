Ramco to implement aviation suite for Skytek

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems is set to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9 for Skytek Ltd, a specialist aviation-engineering services provider with over 20 years of experience in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar. This will integrate and automate various operations at Skytek, empowering them with a modern solution to support their business growth. Alana McKenna, CEO, Skytek Pty Ltd, said, “We were looking for a modern Aviation ERP software that would automate our MRO service processes, provide complete visibility into our operations and keep up with our rapid business growth. The advanced functionalities of Ramco’s Aviation Suite, together with their proven track record in digitally transforming the operations of one of our major customers, were critical to our selection.”