Ramco Systems to deploy aviation suite at AIESL

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Global enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems on Wednesday announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Suite V5.9 at AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL).

Ramco’s digital platform will further enrich the 20-year-old association with AIESL, thereby offering them operational efficiency, simplified processes and enhanced customer experience.

Ramco Aviation Suite will provide AIESL with modules covering third party MRO services including line, hangar and digital task cards. Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, “Ramco’s product capabilities embedded with the latest AI, ML stacks have been helping us distinguish ourselves as a leading aviation software provider.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (Q1: 2023-24), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Ltd stood at $17.13 mn (Rs 139.9 crore). The net loss after tax for the quarter was $5.72 mn (Rs 46.8 crore).

Its quarterly order booking stood at $23.14 mn. It also signed four ‘Million-Dollar plus’ deals across global payroll and aviation business units. Its revenue has been showing positive momentum with a 11% uptick Q-o-Q, as per a release.

PR Venketrama Raja, chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “With a positive momentum in revenue along with our ability to deliver seamless experiences through innovation and excellence, we optimistically look forward to the following quarters.”

Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Ramco’s IP-rich platform and robust products have been a game-changer for our niche verticals. With a customer-first and innovation-led approach, we have been witnessing a higher adoption of our SaaS model, embedded with AI tools. We continue to maintain a competitive edge with investments in advance tools and technologies for better and faster delivery to market.”