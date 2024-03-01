Ramco Systems goes live with aviation suite at HAS

CHENNAI: Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully gone live with its aviation M&E MRO suite V5.9 at HAS International Sdn Bhd (HAS), Malaysia’s leading provider of offshore helicopter services for the oil and gas sector.

With modules for CAMO, production, flight management, supply chain, and finance, Ramco aviation suite V5.9 enables HAS International to streamline their CAMO operations, track flights and power-by-the-hour.

In addition, with its digital enablers, Ramco will also facilitate operational efficiencies for HAS International. Hasery Bakar, MD, HAS International Sdn Bhd, said, “With the advanced visibility and operational efficiencies provided by Ramco Aviation Suite, we are better poised for service excellence and exceeding client requirements.”