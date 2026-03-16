Ramco Systems, Anna University ink MoU to set up ERP lab for students

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Anna University to establish a dedicated ERP Lab for the University’s Industrial Engineering programme.
The MoU outlines a structured framework that includes faculty enablement, industry-oriented training and skill development.
Ramco Systems will provide access to its cloud-based ERP platform to students of Anna University, enabling them to gain practical exposure to modern enterprise software systems used across industries.
The initiative will also include training programs for faculty members to effectively integrate ERP technology into academic learning and research.
Beginning with the upcoming academic year, the lab will be integrated into undergraduate and postgraduate coursework, enabling students to apply classroom learning to real-world scenarios across manufacturing operations, supply chain, and finance.