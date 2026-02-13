Ramco enters conversational agentic AI with ‘Chia’ launch

CHENNAI: Giving a boost to its nascent Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business, Ramco Systems on Thursday formalised its foray into the fast-growing Agentic AI product segment with the launch of ‘Chia’, a conversational AI platform built for enterprises.
After successfully piloting the solution internally to address its own customer and employee support challenges, Ramco is now taking Chia to the market as part of its new AI-driven task automation suite, rTask. The platform is aimed at delivering a seamless customer experience, replacing rigid chatbots that often frustrate users with a nocode, enterprise-grade AI agent capable of handling complex, end-to-end tasks.
Abinav Raja, managing director, Ramco Systems, said customers today expect instant resolution rather than delayed responses or escalations. “Better customer experience is now a revenue driver and not a cost centre,” he told reporters. Purpose-built to automate complex customer support interactions, Chia reduces manual effort, response times and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior experiences at scale.
Pegging the global conversational AI market at $12 to 14 billion, growing at 20 to 25 per cent annually, Raja said Ramco would initially target mid-market enterprises
Better customer experience is now a revenue driver and not a cost centre
—Abinav Raja, managing director, Ramco Systems across BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, e-commerce, travel and hospitality. Chia can be integrated with core ERP systems or deployed as a standalone offering.
What sets Chia apart, he said, is its Natural Language Workflow capability, which allows even non-engineering teams to define AI logic, such as refund eligibility, booking validations or policy enforcement, in simple English. The system translates these instructions into “deterministic, action-taking AI behaviour, ensuring predictability and near-zero hallucination.”
Designed as an enterprise-grade, multi-agent platform, Chia can reason, decide and act autonomously, executing workflows across enterprise systems. By shifting from ‘human-in-theloop’ models to exception-based intervention, AI handles the heavy lifting while humans step in only when required.
Deployable within weeks, Chia has demonstrated up to 80 per cent query deflection in early use cases. “As our first AI-native product, Chia marks a milestone in Ramco’s transformation journey,” Raja said, adding that voice and video capabilities are slated for release shortly.