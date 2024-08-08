Ramco bags multi-year Canadian federal contract

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems announced that its aviation software has been selected as the Aircraft Inventory & Maintenance Management System (AIMMS) for use by Transport Canada’s Aircraft Services Directorate (ASD).

The contract was awarded, following a thorough Request for Proposal (RFP) process, to provide an enterprise Cloud-based solution for aircraft inventory and maintenance at ASD.

Ramco’s Aviation Software will provide a fully integrated solution for rotary & fixed-wing fleets at bases across Canada in support of multiple Canadian government departments.

Sundar Subramanian, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “We are honoured to be chosen as Transport Canada’s Aircraft Services Directorate technology partner for their digital transformation. This collaboration further expands and solidifies our position in Canada.”