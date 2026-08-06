Rajya Sabha clears bill to appropriate Rs 54,067 cr excess expenditure in 2022-23

The Bill was returned to the Lok Sabha after the members' approval through a voice vote. This completed the Parliamentary process for the Money Bill.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "This is the demand for excess grant for expenditures undertaken in the year 2023 on just two accounts. These two accounts were a part of what the Public Accounts Committee in its 39th report presented to the Lok Sabha this year in April".

Explaining further, she said one excess demand arises from a particular court order that was on the Railway Ministry for Rs 196.44 crore. The second demand pertains to a larger amount of Rs 53,871 crore for repayment of debt.