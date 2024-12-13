Rajiv Bajaj’s Rishabh Family Trust buys land in Pune for Rs 72 cr

CHENNAI: In a significant real estate transaction, Rishabh Family Trust, with Rajivnayan Bajaj as one of its trustees, has acquired a land parcel in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park locality for Rs 72 crore, as per a report by Square Yards.

The purchase includes a 4,667.30 sqm (approximately 1.15 acres) plot, along with a bungalow and an outhouse situated on the property, according to Square Yards. The built-up area amounts to 1,493.70 sqm (approximately 16,079.68 sqft). The transaction was carried out under the Rishabh Family Trust, with Deepa Bajaj, wife of Rajivnayan Bajaj, serving as the signatory.

Under Rajivnayan Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto, the auto major introduced the Pulsar range of motorcycles, which played a transformative role in reviving the company and positioning it as a prominent player in the two-wheeler market.

The deal, registered in December 2024, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 5.04 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.