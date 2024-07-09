Rahul Dravid to endorse ARS Steels brand

CHENNAI: ARS Steels has signed up Rahul Dravid, former cricket coach and former captain of the Indian national team, as its brand ambassador to launch its new corrosion resistant steel (CRS) in the retail segment.

ARS Steels is the undisputed market leader in the northern TN markets, in terms of volume, brand reputation and quality standards. The 46-year-old ARS Group claims to be the first to launch true 550D quality steel in the south. The company has built-in quality tests across their manufacturing process, operated by Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS), Switzerland who provide authentic certification for every batch of steel, as per a release.

Ashwani Kumar Bhatia, MD, ARS Steels says, “We changed the way end-consumers bought steel by introducing QR-code based quality monitoring. Besides this, we have steel patrol tech vans for on-site spectro testing. This has earned us the trust of our customers.”

Rajesh Bhatia, ED, ARS Steels, “Rahul Dravid is known for his work ethics, strength of character and leadership. A perfect complement to ARS Steel’s brand outlook.”

Dravid will appear in a series of promotional films that will launch the company’s newest product - ARS 550D CRS TMT bars. This is CRS with optimal micro-alloys that can resist the effects of the environment.

This product is touted to be ideally suited for areas where water salinity is high.

The campaign featuring the coach of the T20 World-Cup-winning team will kick off on all major TV and digital channels during July’24, it added.