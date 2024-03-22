R Nandini of Chandra Textiles to head CII sourthern region

CHENNAI: R Nandini, MD, Chandra Textiles, has taken over as the chairperson of CII Southern Region for the year 2024-25. She has been closely associated with CII. She was the deputy chairperson of CII-SR in 2023-24 and the past chairperson of CII TN state Council in 2010-11.

Nandini is serving as a director on the Board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions apart from being an independent director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. She is also a past member of the Board of Governors of NIT, Tiruchirappalli. Thomas John Muthoot, CMD, Muthoot Fincorp has taken over as the deputy chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2024-25.