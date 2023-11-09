Quickwork raises $2.5 mn from DMI Sparkle Fund

MUMBAI: Quickwork, the leading no-code automation and API integration platform is thrilled to announce the completion of a pre-series A2 $2.5 million funding round. The round was led by DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund, and NIS Ventures Group, a strategic investment company.

This investment will catalyse Quickwork’s ongoing innovation initiatives and support the company’s global expansion plans. Milind R Agarwal, founder-CEO, Quickwork said, “With the backing of DMI Sparkle Fund and NIS Ventures Group, we are poised to accelerate our product development both around enhancing user experience and hyper scaling our cloud DevOps infrastructure, expand our market presence across the globe, and continue empowering businesses worldwide to harness the power of automation.”