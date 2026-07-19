Q1 earnings, US-Iran tensions likely to drive Dalal Street next week

The Nifty gained around 0.53 per cent during the week to close at 24,334.30, while the Sensex advanced nearly 0.75 per cent to settle at 78,151.45.

The resilience in the market came despite persistent foreign fund outflows and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Investors' primary focus will be on the June quarter (Q1 FY27) earnings season, which gathers pace in the third week with more than 250 companies scheduled to announce their financial results.

Corporate commentary on demand trends, margins, capital expenditure and future growth outlook is expected to play a key role in shaping market sentiment and stock-specific movements.