PVR Inox posts Q1 net loss of Rs 81.6 crore

NEW DELHI: Leading cinema exhibitor PVR Inox has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 81.6 crore for the June quarter.

It posted a net profit of Rs 53.4 crore in the April-June period a year ago, a regulatory filing said. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,304.9 crore in the Q1 of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period, the same was at Rs 981.4 crore. PVR Inox’s total income in the June quarter was at Rs 1,329.8 crore and total expenses stood at Rs 1,437.7 crore.

As per the company, the number of people visiting cinema halls was 33.9 million during the June quarter.

The June quarter saw 31 new screens opened across five properties.