Punjab farmer turns exporter of ready-to-cook millets to Australia under Centre's start-up scheme

NEW DELHI: The Central government's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated around 500 startups in marketing and exporting millet based value added products.

These startups include a farmer from Punjab's Sangrur district who has exported a consignment of 14.3 metric tonnes of millets, and its products valued at $45,803 to Australia, the Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev flagged off farmer Dilpreet Singh's shipment which includes ready-to-cook millets.

Additionally, flours sourced from Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, and various millets such as Foxtail, Kodo, Barnyard, Browntop, Little, and Proso varieties were also a part of this unique export endeavour taken up by the Punjab farmer for the first time.

Jasvir Singh, the importer based in Sydney, also participated in the virtual flag-off ceremony.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to APEDA for their extensive support in facilitating the collaboration.

He is optimistic about expanding further business opportunities and ensured to continue to import more such consignments in future.

The farmer has complete value chain control from end to end which is required by the buyers.

He grows millets in his own farm, primary and secondary processing is done in his own unit including the packaging of international quality.

This success story exemplifies how the agricultural sector can be transformed, with farmers like Dilpreet becoming key contributors in agricultural exports.

This symbolizes the empowerment of local farmers venturing into international markets.

With an increase in millet exports from $62.95 million in 2021-22 to $75.45 million in 2022-23 and with current export of $45.46 million from April-November 2023.

Millets are gaining popularity in the global market.

There is significant increase in the export of cereal preparation including value added millet products registering a growth of 12.4 per cent over the same period last year.