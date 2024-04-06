Begin typing your search...

Punit Goenka initiates 15% workforce reduction

As per ZEEL’s annual report for 2022-23, the number of permanent employees on the roll of the company is 3,437.

ByAgenciesAgencies|6 April 2024 4:28 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-06 04:36:46.0  )
Punit Goenka initiates 15% workforce reduction
X

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (IANS)

NEW DELHI: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday said its MD-CEO Punit Goenka has initiated a process of rationalisation of workforce by 15 per cent to prune staff strength across the company.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Goenka has proposed a lean organisation structure to the board with a lateral structure while identifying broadcast, digital, movies and music as core business units.

As per ZEEL’s annual report for 2022-23, the number of permanent employees on the roll of the company is 3,437.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises LtdZEELPunit Goenkaworkforce reductionBusiness
Agencies

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X