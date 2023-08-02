Puneet Chandok to head Microsoft’s India ops

NEW DELHI: Microsoft on Tuesday announced former senior AWS exec Puneet Chandok will be appointed as the corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia.Effective from September 1, he will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, further boosting its presence in the region. Ahmed Mazhari, president, Microsoft Asia, said Chandok has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging tech to deliver impact and change.