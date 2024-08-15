Pune Gas – Grand Inauguration of TN's first exclusive LPG systems experience centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commercial and industrial gas systems and solutions manufacturer and provider Pune Gas launched TN’s first exclusive LPG systems experience centre on Thursday, marking a new chapter in its growth aspirations.

The ‘Pune Gas Experience Center – Chennai,’ to be driven by franchise owner Arvind Noel Xavier Leo, head, Pune Gas Chennai business, happens to be the second such in the country after Pune.

According to reports, the LPG consumption in India reached 30,916 TMT (Thousand Metric Tonnes) in FY 2022-23, of which 83 per cent is used in the domestic cooking segment and about 16 per cent used in the industrial and commercial segment, leading to a huge gap in commercial segment because industries are still using traditional polluting fossil fuels like diesel, kerosene, furnace oil and wood. The number of LPG distributors across India in 2023 stands at 25,385 making India the third largest LPG consumer in the world.

As of April 1, 2023, TN alone has 6.08 lakh commercial & industrial LPG customers.

LPG users usually lose 3 - 4 kg of LPG in a cylinder on a daily basis due to the cylinder “freezing” problem. This is because of the rampant use of the 19 kg commercial cylinder which is not ideal or rather insufficient for the manufacturing process or even for restaurants and hotels.

“We propagate the use of efficient LOT (Liquid Off-Take) 47.5 kg cylinders with our system LPGenius which is Made In India - it is proven to improve efficiency and give savings from 20 - 30 per cent on a company’s profitability just by the correct use of LPG fuel with a smart system,” said Jesal Sampat, ED, Pune Gas.

“While electricity is a commonly used energy source, it is expensive and not the most preferred source of fuel for industries, particularly when compared to LPG. The cost of electricity in industrial use varies between Rs 8 and Rs 15 per unit, whereas the LPG could cost Rs 4-5 per unit,” he added.