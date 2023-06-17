Public procurement from GeM portal may cross Rs 50,000 cr during April-June

NEW DELHI: Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM is likely to cross Rs 50,000 crore during April-June this fiscal due to higher buying activities by different ministries and departments, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. “We have already done Rs 43,000 crore in the last 76 days and it would cross Rs 50,000 crore in the first quarter,” GeM CEO PK Singh said.

In 2022-23, procurement of goods and services from the portal crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. In 2021-22, it was Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

The top states that are buying from the portal include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

South Korea’s KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world.

Currently, GeM stands in the third position after Singapore’s GeBIZ.