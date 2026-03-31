Prologis begins development projects worth Rs 3,300 crore

CHENNAI: Prologis has kick-started development projects across 6.5 mn sq ft, that envisages an investment of Rs 3,300 crore.
It has commenced construction of Prologis Park Redhills CPRR, a Grade A industrial and logistics park with total development potential of 1.1 million square feet in North Chennai.
The project is being developed on 51 acres acquired along the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) corridor. Redhills marks Prologis’ third location in TN, alongside projects in Hosur and Sriperumbudur. Together, these developments represent a Rs 3,300 crore investment and span approximately 6.5 mn sq ft across some of the state’s key industrial and manufacturing corridors.
The first phase of Prologis Park Redhills CPRR comprises two buildings totaling approximately 412,000 square feet. Construction is under way, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2027.
“This construction start at Redhills speaks to the long-term opportunity we see in North Chennai as a logistics and industrial corridor,” said Vineet Sekhsaria, head of India, Prologis. “With the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road taking shape, this location will be increasingly important for regional distribution. Our site sits directly along the corridor, allowing us to support customers more efficiently while contributing to local jobs and economic growth in TN.”
“We are seeing growing interest from port-linked manufacturers and third-party logistics operators that require larger facilities, stronger yard planning and resilient power infrastructure,” said Sekhsaria.