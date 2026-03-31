Prologis begins development projects worth Rs 3,300 crore

It has commenced construction of Prologis Park Redhills CPRR, a Grade A industrial and logistics park with total development potential of 1.1 million square feet in North Chennai.

The project is being developed on 51 acres acquired along the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) corridor. Redhills marks Prologis’ third location in TN, alongside projects in Hosur and Sriperumbudur. Together, these developments represent a Rs 3,300 crore investment and span approximately 6.5 mn sq ft across some of the state’s key industrial and manufacturing corridors.