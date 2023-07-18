Begin typing your search...

Prodigy Finance sets up $350 mn facility

To date, Prodigy has funded over $1.8 billion in postgraduate education loans to more than 35,000 high-potential students from over 100 different countries.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-17 18:30:35.0  )
Prodigy Finance sets up $350 mn facility
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

LONDON: Prodigy Finance, a social impact-driven FinTech and an international student loan lender, has announced a $350 million facility with Citi, Schroders Capital and SCIO Capital.

This is the first transaction that Prodigy has closed under their new multi-issuance special purpose vehicle structure.

The joint initiative between Prodigy Finance and their funding partners represents a significant commitment to providing accessible financial support to aspiring masters students from around the world.

To date, Prodigy has funded over $1.8 billion in postgraduate education loans to more than 35,000 high-potential students from over 100 different countries.

By offering competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, it aims to make pursuing a masters degree in over 5,000 course more financially viable for deserving students.

BusinessProdigy FinanceFintechsstudent loan lendermasters degree
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X