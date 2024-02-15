Prodapt’s ED Manish Vyas is Tech Mahindra veteran

CHENNAI: Prodapt, focussed on the Connectedness industry, on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior industry leader Manish Vyas to the Board as executive director.

With an impressive 23-year tenure at Tech Mahindra, Manish left an indelible mark as president of the communications, media, and entertainment (CME) business, alongside leadership roles as CEO of Network Services and BPO business units.

In addition, as COO for strategic businesses like experience design and digital engineering, he mentored and provided strategic guidance to drive industry-leading growth.

His visionary leadership was instrumental in Tech Mahindra’s exponential revenue growth from $150 million to an approximately $6.5 billion powerhouse, as per a release.