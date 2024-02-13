Procurement from GeM portal to cross Rs 4 lakh crore this fiscal: Official

NEW DELHI: The procurement of goods and services from the government portal GeM will cross Rs 4 trillion by the end of this fiscal due to higher buying activities by various ministries and departments, a senior government official said on Monday.

The government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

“As of today, the procurement has crossed Rs 3 trillion and going by the trend, the procurement this fiscal will reach Rs 4 lakh crore,” GeM CEO P K Singh told reporters here. In 2021-22, the procurement value stood at Rs 1.06 trillion. It crossed Rs 2 trillion last year. Singh said the share of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) such as Coal India in the total buying of goods and services is increasing at a healthy rate. More than 245 CPSEs, including Coal India, SAIL, NTPC and SBI, are participating in the process.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services. Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, are listed on the portal. South Korea’s KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore’s GeBIZ.

“Services sector contribution in the total procurement has increased from 23 per cent in 2021-22 to 50 per cent this fiscal,” Singh said.