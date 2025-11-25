Private sector entry into navigation systems will boost India's 2047 vision: ISRO chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ISRO Chairman Narayanan on Tuesday said he was pleased to see private companies stepping into the complex work of building navigation systems for spacecraft and defence, adding that their efforts would support PM Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He noted that navigation systems are highly complex and critical, which ISRO alone could not develop.

"When we talk about Viksit Bharat 2047, it is our responsibility to ensure no imports are required. Navigation is a very critical area, and ISRO alone cannot develop it. So I am extremely happy that in Thiruvananthapuram, Ananth Technologies has entered this field," Narayanan said.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a Centre of Excellence in Navigation by Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies, a company closely working with organisations like ISRO, DRDO, and BrahMos, at Kinfra Park here.

According to Narayanan, the facility, which he personally inspected after the inauguration, is world-class and would contribute significantly to the country in the future.

India has been heavily reliant on imported navigation technology, both for space missions and missile and defence systems. He said that with indigenous development of the technology, costs would come down considerably.

"At the development stage, costs would be on par with other countries, as only one or two units are made, and a lot of work is involved. But in production mode, I believe costs will drop drastically," the ISRO chairman said.

Regarding updates on India’s ambitious manned space mission, Gaganyaan, Narayanan said so far, 8,000 tests have been completed.

"We have completed 8,000 tests, including propulsion hot tests, simulations, structural tests, and acoustic tests. We are now in the final stages of software development and simulation. 2027 is the target set by our PM for the Gaganyaan mission, and before that, we have to complete three unmanned missions. Preparations for the first unmanned mission are underway," he added.

According to Narayanan, ISRO would be launching the first private PSLV-N1 in this financial year.

On the BlueBird mission, he said, "We are getting ready for that, but the launch date is yet to be decided."

The Centre of Excellence in Navigation set up by Ananth Technologies aims to achieve full strategic autonomy for India in Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technologies.