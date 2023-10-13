Pricol partners with TYW for driver info systems

COIMBATORE: Pricol Limited announced a technology and supply partnership with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics Co Ltd, (TYW), a Chinese company for advanced technologies in Driver Information System Solutions (DISS) for Indian vehicle makers across various segments.

Pricol has entered into a co-operation agreement for technology and supply of parts and systems with TYW for advanced technologies in DISS including e-cockpit, Heads-up Display (HUD), etc.

TYW will support Pricol exclusively on the projects identified for various vehicle segments in the Indian market. In addition to the technology, Pricol will source components and/or sub-assemblies from TYW as part of the supply arrangement.

Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol said, “This partnership with TYW is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the Indian automotive sector.”