Pressure is a privilege: Tata Chandra’s six mantras for success

CHENNAI: The battlelines may have been drawn at the 158-year-old Tata Group but one thing is certain. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, is no stranger to pressure. For, the man at the centre of the storm remained unflappable as he addressed the graduating class of 2026 at the SAI University here on Saturday.
His message to the young graduates was as much a reflection of his own journey as it was advice for the road ahead: “Pressure is a privilege.”
A leader who has worked his way up the corporate ladder over several decades, Chandrasekaran drew on his experience as a business executive and a runner to explain why pressure should be embraced rather than feared.
Having taken up running nearly 18 years ago, he sees life and careers as marathons, not sprints - demanding preparation, resilience and the ability to stay focused on one's own race.
To illustrate his point, he recalled how tennis player Lindsay Davenport sought advice from legend Billie Jean King before the 2000 Fed Cup final against an opponent she had never beaten. King's response was that Davenport had earned the right to feel the pressure by reaching the final. Davenport went on to win.
Similarly, graduating from SAI University meant earning the right to face expectations and prove oneself, Chandrasekaran said.
Quoting marathoner Juma Ikangaa, he said: “The will to win means nothing without the will to prepare.”
Hard work and preparation were essential, while setbacks and disappointments had to be treated as opportunities to learn. His other lesson from running was to measure progress against oneself, not against others.
Chandrasekaran urged graduates to balance long-term ambitions with shorter bursts of effort and quick wins, which he called “running dual races”. Success should build confidence without arrogance, while setbacks should strengthen resilience.
For navigating a world being reshaped by economic, technological, regulatory and AI-led changes, Chandrasekaran outlined six mantras: keep learning, stay curious, collaborate, develop creativity, remember to reflect, and think big and be bold/audacious.
The leader placed particular emphasis on reflection, urging graduates to examine what they had learnt, what they could have done better and whether mistakes could have been avoided.
Acknowledging concerns over AI-led job losses, he said technological disruption would also open up new sectors and opportunities. “The world is full to the brim with possibilities,” he said, adding that India was poised for economic growth unparalleled in its history and across the world over the coming decades.
The convocation saw degrees conferred on 72 students. SAI University founder-chancellor KV Ramani addressed the gathering, while vice-chancellor Prof Ajith Abraham presented the annual report. The university also released Pursuit: Where Research Meets Innovation, a compendium of research conducted between 2020 and 2025.