Pressure is a privilege: Tata Chandra’s six mantras for success

His message to the young graduates was as much a reflection of his own journey as it was advice for the road ahead: “Pressure is a privilege.”

A leader who has worked his way up the corporate ladder over several decades, Chandrasekaran drew on his experience as a business executive and a runner to explain why pressure should be embraced rather than feared.

Having taken up running nearly 18 years ago, he sees life and careers as marathons, not sprints - demanding preparation, resilience and the ability to stay focused on one's own race.

To illustrate his point, he recalled how tennis player Lindsay Davenport sought advice from legend Billie Jean King before the 2000 Fed Cup final against an opponent she had never beaten. King's response was that Davenport had earned the right to feel the pressure by reaching the final. Davenport went on to win.

Similarly, graduating from SAI University meant earning the right to face expectations and prove oneself, Chandrasekaran said.