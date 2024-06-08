Prepare job seekers to be industry-ready: TNSDC MD

CHENNAI: In the face of emerging technologies such as AI and ML replacing human intelligence, it is imperative to be industry-ready so that those entering the job market are not uncertain about their future, a top government official said on Friday.

“Technology advances rapidly, but academic curriculums often lag, leading to a mismatch between graduates skills and industry requirements. We’ve initiated programs to integrate industry-relevant skills into academic curriculums, covering a broad range of disciplines and institutions,” said Innocent Divya, MD, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, delivering her special address at the 4th edition of the CII-TNTDPC conference on ‘Emerging Technologies’ here.

“The transformation of technology is unpredictable. With AI&ML, intelligence itself has been transferred to machines, as they are becoming more intelligent than humans. The question arises, ‘Where are we headed’,” she lamented.

“The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme, for instance, bridges this gap by incorporating structured courses into college curriculums, offering credits for skills aligning with industry needs. We have partnered with various industries and academic institutions, creating Centres of Excellence and implementing learn-while-you-earn programmes,” she said, exhorting CII to provide actionable insights and statistics to refine skilling programmes.

Srivats Ram, chairman, CII-TN and MD, Wheels India, sought to highlight the evolving nature of the automotive industry. “The convergence of software processing capabilities and emerging technologies is driving innovation. Unlike 15 years ago, when vehicle manufacturers collaborated mainly with key suppliers, today’s model involves a broader value chain that includes software companies, electronics firms, and startups,” he said.