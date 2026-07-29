Premium Floor Tiles: Which Brand Offers the Best Value?

1. Simpolo Tiles & Bathware

Simpolo delivers one of the strongest value propositions among premium tile companies in India, particularly for homeowners and designers who need coordinated floor tile design across multiple rooms and surfaces.

The Spectra range covers marble-look, stone-look and wood-look vitrified tiles in shared colour families. This means a marble-look floor in the living room, a wood-look floor in the bedroom and a stone-look surface in the entrance can all sit within a single coordinated palette. For villa projects where visual continuity across rooms matters, this reduces the need to source from multiple brands.

The Ottimo collection focuses on large-format porcelain with high-definition marble replication. Multiple face designs per batch ensure that tiling a 400-square-foot living room does not result in obvious pattern repetition, a problem common with lower-cost alternatives.

On the technical side, Simpolo’s Posh Surface technology offers calibrated anti-skid performance for wet areas and high-traffic zones. The Courtyard range extends into outdoor and parking applications with UV-stable, heavy-duty vitrified tiles. Few competitors match this breadth from a single manufacturer.

Nisha specified Simpolo across the villa’s living areas, bedrooms and outdoor surfaces. The coordinated palette meant one design language from driveway to master bedroom.